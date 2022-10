Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:22 Hits: 3

With inflation spiking and governments' debt ratios soaring, one might conclude that a financial crisis is imminent. But, with many governments' debts being inflated away and real interest rates still negative, that scenario remains unlikely today.

