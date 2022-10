Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 05:35 Hits: 2

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hinted that the European Union could impose more sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying in an interview with RFE/RL that the bloc's citizens must understand "the price that is being paid for democracy has to continue to be paid."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/european-parliament-sanctions-price-for-democracy/32069400.html