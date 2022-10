Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 06:48 Hits: 3

Ukrainian forces pressed ahead with their counteroffensive to liberate Moscow-occupied territories, handing Russian forces a series of defeats that have prompted U.S. President Joe Biden to warn that the threat of Kremlin using nuclear weapons was the highest in six decades.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-risk-nuclear-armageddon-high-russia-ukraine/32069467.html