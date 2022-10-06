'Fake RINO': Donald Trump bitterly swipes at pro-impeachment conviction GOP Senator Ben Sasse

Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 23:30 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump lobbed an unprovoked attack against United States Senator Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) on Thursday, hours after Sasse announced that he is retiring from Congress to become the president of the University of Florida.

Sasse was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump for inciting the January 6th, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol following the conclusion of his unprecedented second Senate impeachment trial.

Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election "had consequences, endangering the life of the vice president and bringing us dangerously close to a bloody constitutional crisis. Each of these actions are violations of a president’s oath of office," Sasse said in a statement at the time.

"This institution needs to respect itself enough to tell the executive that some lines cannot be crossed," Sasse added. "On election night 2014, I promised Nebraskans I’d always vote my conscience even if it was against the partisan stream. In my first speech here in the Senate in November 2015, I promised to speak out when a president – even of my own party – exceeds his or her powers. I cannot go back on my word, and Congress cannot lower our standards on such a grave matter, simply because it is politically convenient. I must vote to convict."

Although Trump was acquitted by the Senate's GOP caucus – twice – he has nonetheless held a grudge against the lawmakers who supported removing him from office.

That was abundantly clear in Trump's fit on his Twitter copycat app Truth Social.

"Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning. If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it’s still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President," wrote Trump. He declared that "We have enough weak and ineffective RINOs in our midst. I look forward to working with the terrific Republican Party of Nebraska to get a REAL Senator to represent the incredible People of that State, not another Fake RINO!"

