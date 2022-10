Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 06:49 Hits: 3

Putin has threatened to protect Russian soil using all means necessary — including nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian military was quickly retaking lost ground. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-ukraine-updates-biden-warns-of-armageddon-after-putin-nuclear-threats/a-63365965?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf