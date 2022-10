Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 07:23 Hits: 4

Grief-stricken parents laid white roses on the steps of a Thai nursery where an ex-police officer began his shooting rampage. The majority of the 36 victims were children, who were slain while taking afternoon naps.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-mourns-victims-of-heartbreaking-daycare-center-massacre/a-63366142?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf