The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Biden says risk of nuclear ‘Armageddon’ highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

Category: World Hits: 3

Live: Biden says risk of nuclear ‘Armageddon’ highest since Cuban Missile Crisis US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2). 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221007-live-biden-warns-of-the-the-risk-of-nuclear-armageddon

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version