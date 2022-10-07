Live: Biden says risk of nuclear ‘Armageddon’ highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 04:46 Hits: 3

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

