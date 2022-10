Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 06:20 Hits: 2

At least 19 people are confirmed dead after an avalanche struck climbers in the Indian Himalayas, authorities said Friday, with bad weather hampering the fourth day of search and rescue efforts.

