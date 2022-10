Category: World Published on Friday, 07 October 2022 07:27 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will deploy nine senior officers and one personnel to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan this Monday (Oct 10). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/07/pdrm-to-send-10-peacekeepers-to-south-sudan