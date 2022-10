Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:39 Hits: 1

President Joe Biden is pardoning Americans federally convicted of marijuana possession, which could ease barriers for many seeking jobs or housing. But he says sales of the drug should be more strictly regulated, even with reduced penalties.

