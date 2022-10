Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 13:30 Hits: 1

The new UK prime minister’s outdated economic plan attempts to apply Thatcher-era solutions to twenty-first-century problems. But lifting Britain’s chronically low growth rate and boosting its flat-lining productivity requires a government that does not shy away from actively shaping markets.

