From alternate-reality annexations to fresh nuclear threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin seems more desperate than ever to project an image of strength after a string of battlefield defeats. As Ukrainian forces advance on Russian-occupied territories and hundreds of thousands of draft-age Russian men flee the Kremlin’s “partial mobilization,” we asked PS commentators to assess his prospects.

