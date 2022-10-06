The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Complete Dissatisfaction with the Current Order : Why Mahsa Amini Protests in Iran Are Not Slowing Down

Protesters in Iran are continuing to demand justice for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in the hands of the so-called morality police, as well as envisioning a political future beyond the Islamic Republic. The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights estimates at least 154 people have been killed since the protests began. “We saw women, really, what it seemed like for the first time, putting their bodies in direct confrontation with the police,” says Nilo Tabrizy, writer and video journalist at The New York Times. “Today’s movement is not calling for reform. Today’s movement is calling for a new vision of politics … with women at the helm of it,” says Narges Bajoghli, professor of anthropology and Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/6/mahsa_amini_protests_iran_continue

