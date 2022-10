Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 06:46 Hits: 1

Ukrainian forces have continued their advance in the south and east, retaking territory occupied by Moscow, even as President Vladimir Putin said he expected the situation to "stabilize" in the four Ukrainian regions incorporated by Russia last week.

