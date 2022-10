Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 07:11 Hits: 1

Human Rights Watch has accused Tehran of employing excessive repressive measures, including lethal force, against participants in weeks-long nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death last month of a young woman arrested by Iran's morality police.

