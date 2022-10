Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 07:45 Hits: 3

Tens of thousands of Hungarians have demonstrated in Budapest against low pay and poor working conditions for teachers, who have launched an "I want to teach" campaign and called for civil disobedience to demand higher wages.

