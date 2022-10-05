Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 23:55 Hits: 1

Last Friday, Putin and the heads of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed the accession treaties. This followed the acceptance on joining the Russian Federation declared in the referendums held earlier.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed the acting heads of the Donbass republics (DPR, LPR) and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. This comes pending an election according to Russian law.

From the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, elected in 2018 head of the republic, became acting head. From the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik is also now acting head, having been elected head of the republic in 2018 as well.

In turn, the heads of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions became acting governors: Yevgeny Balitsky and Vladimir Saldo, respectively.

"Vladimir Putin has appointed Denis Pushilin as Acting Head of the self-proclaimed DPR, Lenonid Pasechnik as Acting Head of the self-proclaimed LPR, Yevgeny Balitsky as Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region, and Vladimir Saldo as Acting Governor of the Kherson Region" October 5, 2022

At a ceremony in the Kremlin on Friday, the Russian President and the heads of the four regions signed the treaties of accession to the Russian Federation.

In the referendums held between the 23rd and 27th in these territories, a large majority supported accession.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Acting-Heads-of-New-Russian-Regions-Appointed-by-Putin-20221005-0014.html