Thursday, 06 October 2022

Former Brazilian President Luiz InĂ¡cio Lula da Silva received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday as he seeks new allies ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to return to the country's highest office.

