Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 06:54 Hits: 1

Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey join EU counterparts on Thursday for an inaugural summit of the "European Political Community" aimed at bringing the continent together in the face of Russia's aggression.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221006-european-political-community-holds-inaugural-meeting-amid-ukraine-war