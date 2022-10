Category: World Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022 07:20 Hits: 1

American international grandmaster Hans Niemann said Wednesday he "won't back down," after the chess platform chess.com reported he has "probably cheated more than 100 times" in online games.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20221006-chess-grandmaster-hans-niemann-defends-reputation-after-cheating-claims