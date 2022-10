Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 21:55 Hits: 1

With great risk comes great responsibility. Florida is facing a reckoning over rising insurance costs, shifting storm patterns, and who pays to put the state’s homeowners back on their feet.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/1005/After-Hurricane-Ian-floods-leave-a-deep-insurance-gap?icid=rss