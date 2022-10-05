There's Going to Be a Fight : Oath Keepers Trial Reveals Plan to Use Violence to Keep Trump in Office

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 12:43 Hits: 5

The Oath Keepers trial, in which senior leaders of the right-wing extremist group are accused of plotting violence at the January 6 insurrection, began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors played a secret audio recording Tuesday of a meeting held by the Oath Keepers after the 2020 election in which founder Stewart Rhodes discussed plans to bring weapons to the capital to help then-President Trump stay in office. We speak to Arie Perliger, author of “American Zealots,” who says the Trump administration lended extremist groups legitimacy and access to a more mainstream audience. “For them, that was a disastrous situation, losing this kind of access,” says Perliger.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/5/arie_perliger_oath_keepers_protect_trump