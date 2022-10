Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 07:38 Hits: 5

Liz Truss has endured a brutal start to her tenure as UK prime minister. Her first major policy move led to financial chaos and a humiliating U-turn. Her position is already in doubt, as the country's economic woes grow.

