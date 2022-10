Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 08:09 Hits: 5

In 1962, a martini-drinking womanizer saved the world from a villain for the first time in "Dr. No." Much has changed since the initial film. From the role of Bond girls to 007's machismo: Here are a few dated aspects.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-has-changed-in-60-years-of-james-bond/a-63332001?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf