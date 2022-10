Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 06:31 Hits: 4

Liverpool eased to a comfortable 2-0 win in the 'Battle of Britain' against Rangers in the Champions League group games on Tuesday while Napoli underlined their credentials with an impressive 6-1 thrashing of Ajax in Amsterdam.

