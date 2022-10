Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 07:01 Hits: 4

Russian President Vladimir Putin formalised the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Wednesday despite major battlefield reversals in recent days, shrinking the amount of seized territory Moscow controls. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221005-live-zelensky-claims-gains-in-south-ukraine-dozens-of-villages-retaken