Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 21:25 Hits: 2

To sway hearts and minds, what better place to start than schools? In liberated Ukrainian territory is evidence that schools were a focal point of Moscow’s efforts to build “Russian World.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/1004/Ukraine-In-bid-to-create-Russian-World-education-was-weaponized?icid=rss