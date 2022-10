Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:12 Hits: 2

The more apparent it is that Russia is losing, the more forcefully President Vladimir Putin declares that it is not. His speech declaring four more Ukrainian regions part of Russia – even as more territory there slips from Russia’s control – is a case in point.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/putin-annex-ukrainian-territories-propaganda-speech-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2022-10