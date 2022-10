Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 15:04 Hits: 2

The UK government's disastrous rollout of its "mini-budget" is a cautionary tale for policymakers around the world as they pursue measures to help households deal with rising energy prices and inflation. When an economy is already operating near capacity, one group's benefit is another group's cost.

