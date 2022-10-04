The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Makes History; SCOTUS Poised to Roll Back Voting Rights Affirmative Action

As public support of the conservative-dominated Supreme Court falls to a record low, justices are set to hear major cases on affirmative action, voting rights and online speech. The court opened its term Monday with new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the first Black woman in U.S. history to hear a Supreme Court case. Although Jackson is a welcome progressive voice on the bench, “all she’ll be able to do is to highlight the extremism of the conservative majority voting bloc on the Supreme Court,” says The Nation’s legal correspondent Elie Mystal. He adds that the term ahead includes challenges to Native American sovereignty, voting rights, LGBT rights and more.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/4/elie_mystal_new_supreme_court_term

