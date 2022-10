Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 08:07 Hits: 3

MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine journalist has been shot dead while driving in the country's capital, police said on Tuesday, prompting condemnation from media groups and activists, who described his assassination as a blow to press freedom. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/04/philippine-media-groups-demand-protection-after-journalist039s-murder