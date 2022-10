Category: World Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 08:19 Hits: 3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Two top European Commission officials called on Tuesday for joint borrowing by the 27-nation European Union to finance a response to the energy price crisis that is threatening to plunge the bloc into recession. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/04/top-eu-officials-call-for-joint-borrowing-to-deal-with-energy-crisis