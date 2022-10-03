Noam Chomsky Vijay Prashad on Brazil Election, Lula's Leftist Platform Fears of a Bolsonaro Coup

Category: World Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 12:13 Hits: 4

Brazil’s presidential contest will be settled by a runoff vote on October 30 after leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva fell short of a majority in Sunday’s election, winning 48% of votes compared to incumbent far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who received 43%. Bolsonaro outperformed expectations set by recent polls, which had suggested an outright win for Lula. On Friday, we spoke to world-renowned political dissident Noam Chomsky in Brazil and political writer Vijay Prishad, just back from the country, about the stakes in one of the most important elections in Latin America. The results of the contentious election will determine, among many things, the fate of the Amazon, and another Bolsonaro term would be “devastating for the world,” says Chomsky. Lula is leaning more left than in his previous presidency and has made “very clear that questions of social justice will be at the forefront of his presidency,” says Prashad.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/10/3/noam_chomsky_vijay_prashad_brazil_election