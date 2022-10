Category: World Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 12:50 Hits: 5

Recent policy decisions in the United Kingdom have jeopardized the country’s economic well-being and financial stability, with the most vulnerable segments of the population facing the greatest risks. But with rapid and coordinated action, policymakers can still change course.

