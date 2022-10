Category: World Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 07:16 Hits: 5

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced that Ukrainian troops were in full control of the eastern city of Lyman, a strategic city in the Donbas region that Russian forces withdrew from a day earlier.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-full-control-lyman-donbas-/32062655.html