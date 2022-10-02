Watch: Rick Scott refuses to condemn Donald Trump's racist rhetoric six times in four minutes

Category: World Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 19:00 Hits: 4

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused six opportunities to condemn racist and violent rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

CBS host Margaret Brennan spoke to Scott a day after Greene told supporters at a Trump rally that Democrats are "killing" Republicans. Brennan pointed out that Trump has used similar language and has made racist remarks about Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) wife.

"Do you rebuke those comments?" the CBS host asked.

"Well, I think what we've got to do is we've got to bring everybody together," Scott replied, refusing to even acknowledge the violent and racist remarks.

"I think — I — I think we all have to figure out how do we start bringing people together," Scott repeated, "and have a common goal to give every American the opportunity to get a great job, their kids to have an education [where] they believe they can be anything and make sure everybody lives in a safe community."

The senator refused a total of six opportunities to refute the violent and racist rhetoric during the interview, which lasted less than four minutes.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/rick-scott-refuses-to-condemn/