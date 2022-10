Category: World Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 08:17 Hits: 5

The Indonesian government has called on police to find the "perpetrators" of the tragedy that left 125 dead. Another fact-finding team will look into the causes of the events.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indonesia-launches-investigation-into-deadly-football-stampede/a-63319632?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf