Category: World Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 07:56 Hits: 4

The scoreline belied Manchester City’s dominance throughout 90 minutes, ending with a 6-3 win over Manchester United.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2022/10/3/incredible-haaland-reaction-to-man-citys-thrashing-of-man-utd