Published on Friday, 30 September 2022

In response to British Prime Minister Liz Truss’s “mini-budget,” financial markets have sent the pound spinning to its lowest level ever, with no bottom in sight. While talk of an outright UK default is overblown, it is not unreasonable to anticipate a painful reckoning just short of that outcome.

