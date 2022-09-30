The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Populist Climate Threat

The Populist Climate Threat

Owing to the up-front costs of green investments and the international, collaborative nature of setting and achieving climate targets, populists have increasingly exploited the issue for political gain. With only a narrow window left to avert catastrophic climate change in the future, citizens must get wise to this new threat.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/populism-threat-to-climate-policies-in-brazil-europe-united-states-by-izabella-teixeira-et-al-2022-09

