Category: World Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 16:11 Hits: 4

The European Central Bank denies that it bears any responsibility for the eurozone’s current inflation struggles, pointing the finger at COVID-19 and Vladimir Putin. But there is good reason to believe that the ECB contributed significantly to rising prices, including for energy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ecb-cause-inflation-euro-depreciation-by-hans-werner-sinn-2022-09