Category: World Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 08:51 Hits: 3

Gunshots were heard in some areas of Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. Soldiers have blocked access to administration buildings and to state television, which has suspended broadcasts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/burkina-faso-heavy-gunfire-heard-around-presidential-palace/a-63293080?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf