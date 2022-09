Category: World Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 08:56 Hits: 3

A Thai top court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has not outstayed a constitutional 8-year term limit. The ruling was on a case filed by the opposition.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thailand-prime-minister-prayuth-can-stay-in-office-top-court-says/a-63293163?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf