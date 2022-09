Category: World Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 08:36 Hits: 3

Russian men have been fleeing in large numbers since the Kremlin announced a partial military draft to sustain its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Turkey, where some 50,000 Russian nationals have applied for residency since February, is one of their destinations of choice. Our correspondents in Istanbul bring you this report.

