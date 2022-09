Category: World Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 08:39 Hits: 2

JAKARTA (Reuters) - The Indonesian navy hasn't requested or received money to release detained vessels or ship captains, a senior naval officer said, responding to a Reuters report quoting captains saying they were held by the navy in an extortion scheme. Read full story

