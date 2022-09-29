Migrants sent by bus to northern US cities is a ‘publicity stunt’ crippling aid organisations

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:41 Hits: 4

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis caused an uproar in the US in early September after sending two planes full of migrants and asylum seekers on planes to the upscale Martha’s Vineyard, promising jobs and housing for them on arrival. The move followed several months of efforts by other Republican governors to send thousands of migrants from border zones to Democratic cities. According to our Observers, the initiatives create a political spectacle using “human life as a political point”.

