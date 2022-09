Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 17:44 Hits: 3

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a gloomy economic forecast for 2023 on September 26 – suggesting that Europe faces a very difficult economic climate if the current energy crisis worsens, with winter temperatures likely to be a decisive factor.

