CARACAS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Venezuelan Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas on Thursday called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to adopt measures to protect the cultural rights of peoples from the harmful impact of sanctions imposed by other countries. Read full story

