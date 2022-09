Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 15:50 Hits: 4

During the “Great Moderation” that preceded the COVID-19 pandemic, years of low inflation led to the growth of sovereign debt issued at fixed interest rates and long maturities. And now, two years of unexpected US inflation have effectively diluted these obligations, in America and elsewhere.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-inflation-diluting-debt-obligations-in-us-other-dollar-debt-issuers-by-gautam-nair-and-federico-sturzenegger-2022-09