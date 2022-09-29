Reality of Global Warming : Hurricane Ian's Power Shows How Climate Change Supercharges Storms

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 12:16 Hits: 1

Authorities say hundreds may be dead after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday along Florida’s southwestern coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the continental United States. We get an update from Tampa and look at links between the climate crisis, rising sea levels and intensifying storms. “It’s just been devastating, and we don’t know the full extent of the damage yet,” reports Seán Kinane, WMNF news and public affairs director. “We are seeing these storms that aren’t otherwise stressed just exploding in intensity,” says Harold Wanless, professor in geography and urban sustainability at the University of Miami.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/29/hurricane_ian_southwestern_florida_category_4